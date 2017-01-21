Local News
Meet Unalaska's New City Councilor, Rachelle Hatfield
Rachelle Hatfield is the newest member of the Unalaska City Council. She was appointed last month, beating out four other applicants for the seat vacated by Mayor Frank Kelty. Originally from Hawaii, Hatfield moved to the island in 2010, following her sister, Deputy City Clerk Roxanna Winters. KUCB's Laura Kraegel asked Hatfield about her priorities as she assumes her first term in public office.
Talk of the Town
PCR Hosts Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
The 9 th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration took place on January 16 th at the PCR gymnasium. The theme was “Caring Attitudes in Northern Latitudes." PCR coordinator Carlos Tayag was the master of ceremonies and the new PCR director, Roger Blakeley, gave a welcome address. There were many different performances and speeches given throughout the night. There was a wide variety of cultural dancers from the Filipino-American Association of Unalaska, Nuestra Cultura, Samoan, and Axanan...