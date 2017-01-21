KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Local News

Courtesy of Rachelle Hatfield

Meet Unalaska's New City Councilor, Rachelle Hatfield

Rachelle Hatfield is the newest member of the Unalaska City Council. She was appointed last month, beating out four other applicants for the seat vacated by Mayor Frank Kelty. Originally from Hawaii, Hatfield moved to the island in 2010, following her sister, Deputy City Clerk Roxanna Winters. KUCB's Laura Kraegel asked Hatfield about her priorities as she assumes her first term in public office.

Vic Fisher

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Wikimedia Commons

Tanner Crab Season Canceled In Final Decision By Board Of Fisheries

Talk of the Town

Chrissy Roes / KUCB

PCR Hosts Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The 9 th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration took place on January 16 th at the PCR gymnasium. The theme was “Caring Attitudes in Northern Latitudes." PCR coordinator Carlos Tayag was the master of ceremonies and the new PCR director, Roger Blakeley, gave a welcome address. There were many different performances and speeches given throughout the night. There was a wide variety of cultural dancers from the Filipino-American Association of Unalaska, Nuestra Cultura, Samoan, and Axanan...

Joanne Villamor

First Games of the Year for Raider Basketball Teams

Courtesy

Local Students Organize Trash Clean-Up

