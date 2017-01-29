Local News
St. Paul’s Fur Seal Pups At Lowest Level In 100 Years
Northern fur seal pup production on St. Paul Island has hit its lowest level since 1915. Every other year members of Seattle’s Marine Mammal Laboratory travel to the Pribilof Islands to estimate how many pups are born. Scientist Rod Towell has been a part of the counts since 1992. He says the difference at the rookeries on St. Paul is striking. “I’m not going to say it was full coverage, but it looked like a moving carpet in a sense,” Towell said. “There was movement all across the rocks. You...
Talk of the Town
Basketball Team Honored by Mayor
When Unalaska’s basketball teams returned from a long, demanding week of competition, they were met at the airport by Mayor Frank Kelty.
Kelty recognized the Raiders boys’ team for winning two consecutive tournaments, the Rally of the Regions in Anchorage in December and the Cordova Invitational Tournament in...