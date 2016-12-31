KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Local News

Chrissy Roes / KUCB

Virginia Hatfield Named MOTA Director

The Museum of the Aleutians has wrapped up the year by hiring a new executive director. Dr. Virginia Hatfield will step into her new position on January 3rd. Hatfield, an archeologist, moves up from her role as collections manager. She replaces Dr. Neal Hitch who reopened the museum this summer. It had been closed for nearly a year, following the resignation of the previous director when items from the collection were found in her home.

Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Seven Charged In Ongoing Meth Investigation

Robi Harris

Larry Mattingly: Unalaska's Fireworks Expert

Talk of the Town

Courtesy

Local Students Organize Trash Clean-Up

Last Saturday, Unalaska’s chapter of Alaska Youth for Environmental Action and the UCSD Student Government organized a trash clean-up around the high school and Front Beach. There was a pretty good turn out and about fifteen students representing all different grades in high school showed up to help. The weather was good, and everyone agreed it was a nice day to clean up outside. The clean-up started at the school where the group broke off to pick up trash around the school. There was litter,...

43 Students Excited to Recite in 2016 Poetry Out Loud

"The Aleutian Staches" Celebrate the Splendor of Movember!

Happy Holidays from KUCB