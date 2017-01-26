One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life. Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) warned a trace amount of ash could fall on Unalaska, 60 miles to the east, but there have been no reports of it reaching the island. Meanwhile, the AVO has increased the alert level for Takawangha Volcano, 60 miles west of Adak. The volcano has no known eruptions in...