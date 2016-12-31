Local News
Virginia Hatfield Named MOTA Director
The Museum of the Aleutians has wrapped up the year by hiring a new executive director. Dr. Virginia Hatfield will step into her new position on January 3rd. Hatfield, an archeologist, moves up from her role as collections manager. She replaces Dr. Neal Hitch who reopened the museum this summer. It had been closed for nearly a year, following the resignation of the previous director when items from the collection were found in her home.
Talk of the Town
Local Students Organize Trash Clean-Up
Last Saturday, Unalaska’s chapter of Alaska Youth for Environmental Action and the UCSD Student Government organized a trash clean-up around the high school and Front Beach. There was a pretty good turn out and about fifteen students representing all different grades in high school showed up to help. The weather was good, and everyone agreed it was a nice day to clean up outside. The clean-up started at the school where the group broke off to pick up trash around the school. There was litter,...