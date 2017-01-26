Local News
Another Eruption And Growing Unrest For Aleutian Volcanoes
One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life. Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) warned a trace amount of ash could fall on Unalaska, 60 miles to the east, but there have been no reports of it reaching the island. Meanwhile, the AVO has increased the alert level for Takawangha Volcano, 60 miles west of Adak. The volcano has no known eruptions in...
Talk of the Town
Basketball Team Honored by Mayor
When Unalaska’s basketball teams returned from a long, demanding week of competition, they were met at the airport by Mayor Frank Kelty.
Kelty recognized the Raiders boys’ team for winning two consecutive tournaments, the Rally of the Regions in Anchorage in December and the Cordova Invitational Tournament in...