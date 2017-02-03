KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Photo by Eric Keto/Alaska’s Energy Desk

At A Safe Distance: Monitoring Remote Volcanoes From Remote Locations

Across Alaska there are monitoring instruments on 31 of the most active volcanoes, but there’s nothing on the one that’s erupting now. Bogoslof volcano is on a tiny uninhabited island in the middle of the Bering Sea. Since mid-December, Bogoslof has erupted more than two dozen times. With eruptions spraying ash up to 35,000 feet in the air, the Federal Aviation Administration has banned flights from flying over it. “Typically they’ve happened late at night,” said Dave Schneider , a...

Courtesy Paul Melovidov

No Lichen, No Problem: St. Paul’s Reindeer Thrive Without Essential Food

Zoe Sobel/KUCB

Volcanic Ash Falls On Unalaska In Bogoslof's Longest Eruption Yet

Talk of the Town

Exciting Weekend of Home Basketball Games

Last weekend, the Dimond Boys’ JV and the Lumen Christi Lady Archangels played the Unalaska Raiders here at home for homecoming week. The games started Friday night with the Raider boys’ game against Dimond. The game was back and forth from the beginning and in the end, the game came down to the final buzzer. With seconds left, sophomore guard Trevor Wilson hit a clutch three to send the game into overtime. The Raiders ultimately won in overtime with a score of 52-45. The girls’ senior night...

MLK Jr. Day Celebration

UCSD Students Abuzz About The National Geography Bee

