The 9 th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration took place on January 16 th at the PCR gymnasium. The theme was “Caring Attitudes in Northern Latitudes." PCR coordinator Carlos Tayag was the master of ceremonies and the new PCR director, Roger Blakeley, gave a welcome address. There were many different performances and speeches given throughout the night. There was a wide variety of cultural dancers from the Filipino-American Association of Unalaska, Nuestra Cultura, Samoan, and Axanan...