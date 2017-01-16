Local News
Before And After Photos Of Bogoslof Island Show Big Changes After Recent Eruption
New photos show the dramatic effect of volcanic explosions on Bogoslof Island. The Eastern Aleutian island is home to a volcano that has been erupting since mid-December. Now, the tiny island is even smaller and it’s shaped like a hook. Chris Waythomas, of the U.S. Geological Survey, says the photos also show ash on the island. “There’s ash draping over everything,” said Waythomas. “There’s a layer of fine muddy-looking ash covering what was a partially vegetated island.” When all is said and...
Talk of the Town
First Games of the Year for Raider Basketball Teams
The Unalaska Raider Basketball teams played in their first games of the season last week. The teams traveled to Anchorage where they competed in the Rally the Regions tournament, which is a gathering of rural basketball teams from around the state. Rally the Regions is a four game tournament with the first three games being a “Round Robin” style and the last game being for the championship or other places. The Lady Raiders went 1-3 in the tournament, playing Metlakatla, Bristol Bay, Cordova,...