Local News
Volcanic Ash Falls On Unalaska In Bogoslof's Longest Eruption Yet
After more than two dozen explosions, Bogoslof Volcano has finally dropped ash on Unalaska. In its longest eruption since activity began six weeks ago , the volcano dusted the island with less than a millimeter of ash Monday night and produced a strong sulfurous smell. The eruption lasted eight hours, starting at 8:20 p.m. with a series of explosions that eventually morphed into a continuous ash plume. Kristi Wallace -- a geologist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) -- said the...
Talk of the Town
UCSD Students Abuzz About The National Geography Bee
This year, the National Geographic Geography Bee for Unalaska City School included competitors from 5 th through 8 th grade. Bruce Tan, Ian VanDeventer, Karina Villamor, Gannon McLaughlin, Bao Be, Katie Dirks , Torence Lee, Rodrey Sebastian, and Olivia Barnett represented their individual grade levels. After several rounds of grueling competition the field was whittled down by difficult questions from around the globe, and in the end Katie Dirks prevailed. As the winner, Katie will be...