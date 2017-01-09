Local News
Monitoring Bogoslof: How Life Responds To Volcanic Destruction
Bogoslof Island is an important breeding ground for marine mammals and seabirds making it the perfect place to monitor how life responds to volcanic destruction. The island is tiny. But it’s hard to say how tiny because the shape and size of the island are changing almost constantly since the eruptions started December 16. While recent eruptions have added new land, Chris Waythomas of the U.S. Geological Survey says on the whole, the roughly mile-long island has shrunk. “It looks quite a bit...
Talk of the Town
First Games of the Year for Raider Basketball Teams
The Unalaska Raider Basketball teams played in their first games of the season last week. The teams traveled to Anchorage where they competed in the Rally the Regions tournament, which is a gathering of rural basketball teams from around the state. Rally the Regions is a four game tournament with the first three games being a “Round Robin” style and the last game being for the championship or other places. The Lady Raiders went 1-3 in the tournament, playing Metlakatla, Bristol Bay, Cordova,...