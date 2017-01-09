The Unalaska Raider Basketball teams played in their first games of the season last week. The teams traveled to Anchorage where they competed in the Rally the Regions tournament, which is a gathering of rural basketball teams from around the state. Rally the Regions is a four game tournament with the first three games being a “Round Robin” style and the last game being for the championship or other places. The Lady Raiders went 1-3 in the tournament, playing Metlakatla, Bristol Bay, Cordova,...