After more than two dozen explosions, Bogoslof Volcano has finally dropped ash on Unalaska. In its longest eruption since activity began six weeks ago , the volcano dusted the island with less than a millimeter of ash Monday night and produced a strong sulfurous smell. The eruption lasted eight hours, starting at 8:20 p.m. with a series of explosions that eventually morphed into a continuous ash plume. Kristi Wallace -- a geologist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) -- said the...