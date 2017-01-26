KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Local News

AVO / U.S. Geological Survey

Another Eruption And Growing Unrest For Aleutian Volcanoes

One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life. Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) warned a trace amount of ash could fall on Unalaska, 60 miles to the east, but there have been no reports of it reaching the island. Meanwhile, the AVO has increased the alert level for Takawangha Volcano, 60 miles west of Adak. The volcano has no known eruptions in...

Read More
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

GCI Upgrades Unalaska's 2G Network, With 4G Coming This Summer

Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Women's March Draws 80 Unalaskans

Talk of the Town

Joanne Villamor

Basketball Team Honored by Mayor

When Unalaska’s basketball teams returned from a long, demanding week of competition, they were met at the airport by Mayor Frank Kelty.

Kelty recognized the Raiders boys’ team for winning two consecutive tournaments, the Rally of the Regions in Anchorage in December and the Cordova Invitational Tournament in...

Read More

MLK Jr. Day Celebration

Courtesy

Local Students Organize Trash Clean-Up

Pick. Click. Give.

Please think of UCB when you apply for your PFD.

Learn More