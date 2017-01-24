5 Games in 6 Days for the Unalaska Raiders

The Unalaska Raider basketball teams played hard last week and spent time off the island to compete against four different teams from across Alaska in the Cordova Tip-Off Tournament.

The Raiders first stop was in Nome where they squared off against the Nome Nanooks. In the boys' first game, they came back from one point down at half-time to defeat the Nanooks 54-37. They followed up the next day by narrowly defeating the Nanooks with two triumphant last-second free throws.

The Unalaska Raider girls' team fought hard against Nome Nanooks, but came up short in both games. Kiara Villamor led the first game with 10 points and Hailey Wilson led the second game with 12 points.

Their hard work paid off in Cordova and they beat the 3A team from Ben Eielson High School with a score of 51 to 37. This victory was led by Kayla Villamor who scored 17 points.

The boys swept the Cordova tournament, first beating Ben Eielson with a last-second two-pointer and a final score of 41-39. Leading scorers in the Eielson game were Carter Price with 16, Matt Faoasau with 11, and Trevor Wilson with 8 points.

The Raider girls went on to play Cordova but came up short with a final score of 54 to 48. Leading scorers were Kayla Villamor with 17 points and Kiara Villamor with 12 points. At the end of the tournament, Freshman Kayla Villamors hard work and positive attitude landed her in the All-Tournament Team!

The boys went on to play Haines, winning 58 to 25. Trevor Wilson led the scoring with 21 points, followed by Carter Price and Carey Boston with 9 points each. The Raider boys' rounded out the tournament in a battle against Cordova's home team, in which the Unalaska Raider boys won 58-50. Wilson was the top scorer once again with 26, followed by Carter Price and Matt Faoasau who each scored 14 points in the final game. Overall, the boys' skill and tenacity shone through and they walked away the winners of the 2017 Cordova Tip-Off Tournament!

Coach Kent Russell praised the Raider boys for their hard work and said, "it's tough to play five games in six days with three of them against 3A teams, plus a day of travel. The team showed resiliency and the grit to be able to compete even when tired. The team's focus is now to improve and find ways to work with each other to be successful."

Coach Casey Clausius also felt good about the tournament, noting, "these games were nice to get underneath our belt and it was nice to see positive growth, especially starting three freshman, one sophomore, and one junior. Even though they were competing in close games under short rest, it's was nice to see what the girls are capable of on a daily basis. The girls seemed play with inspiration, I admire that in any individual."

Special thanks to Coach Kent Russell and Coach Casey Clausius for contributing to this story. Make sure to check out the UCSD home basketball games coming up this weekend, January 27th and January 28th or listen to them live on 89.7FM and Channel 8 TV.