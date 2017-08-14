KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

75 Years After WWII Internment, St. George Island Receives Apology From USFWS

By 1 hour ago

Survivor Anthony Merculief of St. George Island (right) speaks with Wes Kuhns and Billy Pepper of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after the apology ceremony at the St. George community center.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Seventy-five years after supervising the Unangan internment during World War II, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has finally apologized to the people of St. George Island.

Federal officials visited the island last month to make amends in person.

Before a small crowd at the St. George community center, Wes Kuhns says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS)  is ready to take responsibility for its actions.

“I’m here to deliver a long overdue apology for the tragedies that befell the Aleut people on our watch," says Kuhns, acting captain of a USFWS research vessel.

In 1942, the agency removed St. George Islanders from their homes and sent them to internment camps, following the Japanese attack on Dutch Harbor. Almost 50 of them died from sickness and starvation.

“To the Aleut people interned at Funter Bay and their descendants, who continue to carry this burden, I am sorry," says Kuhns.

Here to receive the apology is Anthony Merculief, a 78-year-old survivor.

Merculief was sent to Funter Bay as a toddler, so he doesn’t remember details from the three-year internment. But the experience has stayed with him.

“It has an effect on you when you’re treated the way we were treated," he says. "It never wears off.”

Still, Merculief says he accepts the apology. To him, the most important thing is to continue healing and keep this history alive.

“The suffering we went through, how many people died because of the poor conditions … hopefully, it’ll never be repeated," he says.

That’s why Merculief is glad his grandniece is at the apology ceremony.

Leah Lekanof, 15, says the commemoration has motivated her to learn more about what her people endured.

“When I get home, I'm going to ask my grandma about it more and my uncle," she says.

For now, though, Lekanof says she’s happy to watch her Great Uncle Anthony as he receives an official letter of apology.

“I saw him smile so hard, in a way I haven’t seen in a long time," she says. "I was just so happy to him smile."

Tags: 
News
WWII
75TH COMMEMORATION
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
PRIBILOF ISLANDS
U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE

Related Content

Federal Officials Apologize For Role In WWII Internment Of Unangax

By Jun 15, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

 

On Wednesday, Federal officials apologized for their role in the World War II internment of the Unangan people.

Jim Kurth — acting director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — traveled to St. Paul Island to speak with survivors and descendants.

“As much as we wish, we cannot take back the course of history,” Kurth said. “But what we can do now is heal together. We can work together.”

Next Generation Of Unangax Reflect On Family Members’ Internment During World War II

By May 30, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Seventy-five years ago, almost 900 Unangan people were removed from their homes by the U.S. government and interred in southeast Alaska.

Officials said they were trying to protect Native communities from the Japanese during World War II. But the Unangax were forced to live in crowded camps with little access to food, water, or medical attention.

This week,  we heard from Unalaskan descendants of the evacuees about what that difficult history means to them.

Janice Krukoff

WWII Survivors Commemorate The Bombing Of Unalaska And The Unangan Evacuation After 75 Years

By & Jun 8, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

It’s been 75 years since the U.S. government removed the Unangax from their homes in the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands, following a deadly attack by the Japanese.

Hundreds of people gathered in Unalaska last weekend to commemorate the bombing of Dutch Harbor during World War II and hear stories from survivors.