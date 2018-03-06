KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Aleutians East Borough Votes To Join Feds In Battle Over King Cove Road

By 2 hours ago

 

A view of King Cove, which may be allowed to build a controversial road under the Trump administration.
Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

The Aleutians East Borough plans to join the legal battle over a land exchange that would allow construction of a controversial road between King Cove and Cold Bay.

In January, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed a land exchange agreement with the King Cove Corporation that would allow for a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

Assembly members voted unanimously last week to intervene on the side of the federal government in the lawsuit environmental groups brought against the Interior Department to stop the road.

The Borough approved spending $61,875 to hire a law firm to help them join the case.

That money will also help four other local entities trying to intervene on behalf of the federal government, the King Cove Corporation, The City of King Cove, the Agdaagux Tribe, and the Native Village of Belkofski.

Tags: 
News
king cove road
King cove

Related Content

Interior Department Reaches Deal With King Cove For Controversial Road

By Jan 7, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

 

The city of King Cove says it has reached a deal with the Trump administration to build a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. King Cove residents argue they need the road to access the all-weather airport in Cold Bay. But environmental groups believe it will ruin critical wildlife habitat.

Now, city administrator Gary Hennigh says they have reached an agreement with the Interior Department for a land swap — between the King Cove Corporation and the federal government. He expects the deal to be signed January 22nd in Washington D.C.

King Cove And Feds Exploring Options To Build Road Without Congressional Approval

By Oct 19, 2017
Annie Feidt/Alaska Public Media

The city of King Cove is working closely with the Trump administration to find a way to build a road to Cold Bay through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

King Cove Closer To Goal Of 100 Percent Renewable Electricity

By Dec 18, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

A small eastern Aleutian community is now getting nearly all of its electricity from renewable sources. With a second hydro facility that began producing power late this spring, the city of King Cove has dramatically reduced its dependence on diesel.

Gary Hennigh has been focused on renewable energy ever since his first city council meeting as King Cove City Administrator in 1989.