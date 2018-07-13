Anand Giridharadas: Do Hateful People Deserve Forgiveness?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Hate.

About Anand Giridharadas' TED Talk

Anand Giridharadas spent two years researching a man who committed a string of hate crimes after 9/11. Along the way, he uncovered a striking story of mercy from an unlikely source: the man's victim.

About Anand Giridharadas

Writer Anand Giridharadas was a foreign correspondent and columnist for the New York Times from 2005 to 2016.

He is the author of several books including The True American: Murder and Mercy in Texas, about a Muslim immigrant's campaign to spare the white supremacist who tried to kill him.

In his most recent book, Winners Take All, Giridharadas argues the global elite's efforts to change the world through philanthropy ultimately favors the rich and powerful, and cements their position on top of the social order.

Giridharadas is also an on-air contributor for NBC News.

