Blizzard Warning Issued For Pribilof Islands

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Pribilof Islands that’s affecting Unalaska and the Aleutians as well.

Forecasters are predicting up to six inches of snow and north winds as high as 45 miles per hour.

They say the combined effect will produce white-out conditions and low visibility at a quarter mile or less.

Meanwhile, the Unalaska Department of Public Safety (DPS) is advising the community to secure loose items, given the high winds.

DPS officials say flying debris has already broken the windows of several cars parked at the Unalaska airport.

The National Weather Service says the blizzard warning will stay in effect until Tuesday at 9 p.m.