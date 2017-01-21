Blizzard Warning for Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for the Unalaska area from 6AM to 4PM on Sunday, 01/22/2017. There is expected to be winds from the East of 45 to 60MPH with gusts to 80 MPH. Additionally, snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is expected along with visibility of one quarter mile or less. Snowfall combined with strong winds and blowing snow will produce white-out conditions. Please secure loose objects around your residence and businesses. Motorists should exercise caution. Alaska statute requires headlights to be illuminated when visibility is limited.