KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts

By Dec 20, 2016

Although Bogoslof Island is uninhabited, it is an important breeding ground for sea birds, seals and sea lions.
Credit T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey

A volcano in the eastern Aleutians erupted suddenly Tuesday afternoon. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) says several pilots reported seeing an ash cloud about 34,000 feet above Bogoslof volcano.

Bogoslof volcano is on an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska.

The observatory says a short-lived explosion occurred at 4pm Tuesday, but the activity has died down. For now, the AVO and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has raised the aviation code to “red” and the alert level to “warning.”

Because there is no-ground based monitoring equipment on Bogoslof volcano, the AVO cannot predict future eruptive activity. Instead, they will monitor from afar -- using satellite images and other data for indications of significant seismic activity.

Prior to this, the last recorded eruption of Bogoslof was in 1992.

Tags: 
News
volcano
environment
bogoslof

Related Content

Pavlof Is Active Again

By Jul 1, 2016
NASA

Alaska’s most active volcano is at it again. Friday morning, scientists observed a steam plume at Pavlof volcano and increased seismic activity. And they’ve raised the volcano alert level from “normal” to “advisory”.

Pavlof Alert Level Raised To 'Watch'

By Jul 28, 2016
NASA

Scientists have increased the alert level for Pavlof Volcano for the second time this month.

On Thursday, the Alaska Peninsula volcano showed signs of low-level eruptive activity, prompting officials to raise its alert level from "advisory" to "watch."

 "We saw pretty vigorous de-gassing of steam in our web camera images, and we got some detections of volcanic ash in satellite views," said Dave Schneider, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

 But that does not necessarily mean there will be an eruption.

Pavlof Eruption Triggers Ash Cloud, Canceled Flights

By Greta Mart Mar 27, 2016
Candace Shaack

A volcano in southwest Alaska erupted Sunday, sending an ash cloud up to 37,000 feet into the atmosphere. Pavlof Volcano, located at the southern end of the Alaska Peninsula, suddenly began issuing black ash and fountains of lava yesterday and continued to erupt Monday.

Using Seismic Waves to Map Okmok Volcano

By Sarah Hansen Aug 17, 2016
Alaska Volcano Observatory, USGS/Wikimedia Commons

In the rich volcanic landscape of the Aleutian Islands, Okmok volcano on Umnak Island has drawn special attention this summer. Matt Haney, a research geophysicist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory, is part of a team trying to create an image of the inside of Okmok. The process is like a geological CAT scan, mapping the earth rather than the body.

Last summer, the team set out an array of seismometers – sensors that pick up the same seismic waves that characterize earthquakes – on and around the volcano.