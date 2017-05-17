KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts After Two Months Of Quiet

An aerial photograph of a Bogoslof Volcano vent, taken May 8.
Credit Max Kaufman/AVO/UAF-GI

Bogoslof Volcano erupted Tuesday night for the first time in two months.

The eastern Aleutian volcano blew around 10:30 p.m., spewing ash 34,000 feet into the air.

The explosion lasted about 73 minutes, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

While seismic activity has since stopped, scientists say Bogoslof could erupt again with little warning. They’ve also issued a marine advisory for potential ash fall in the region between Cape Sarichef and Nikolski.

Bogoslof Volcano has erupted about 40 times in the last six months, after staying quiet for a quarter-century.

