City Bus Experiment Gets Underway In Unalaska

By 42 minutes ago

The city bus will run along the blue route from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Click the map to enlarge the image.
Credit City of Unalaska

Starting Monday, the City of Unalaska is offering a week of free bus service, as part of the Planning Department’s effort to study transportation issues around the island.

The 12-seater bus runs from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a route change at 6 p.m.

The daytime route runs from Overland Drive to the back of the Spit with almost 20 stops, including City Hall, Westward Seafoods, the grocery stores, and the airport.  

The evening route adds a handful of stops on Standard Oil Hill and swings farther down Captains Bay Road, with stops at Crowley Petroleum, North Pacific Fuel, and Offshore Systems, Inc.

The bus will run along the gold route from 6 to 11 p.m. Click the map to enlarge the image.
Credit City of Unalaska

Unalaskans can board the bus at marked stops or flag it down as it drives by. Passengers can only exit the bus at marked spots.

The Planning Department has also installed eight temporary video cameras around the island to monitor traffic patterns.  

When the transportation study is complete next year, the City Council will receive findings and decide how to move forward.

The bus will run according to the schedules above. Click the images to enlarge.
Credit City of Unalaska

