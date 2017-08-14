City Bus Experiment Gets Underway In Unalaska

Starting Monday, the City of Unalaska is offering a week of free bus service, as part of the Planning Department’s effort to study transportation issues around the island.

The 12-seater bus runs from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a route change at 6 p.m.

The daytime route runs from Overland Drive to the back of the Spit with almost 20 stops, including City Hall, Westward Seafoods, the grocery stores, and the airport.

The evening route adds a handful of stops on Standard Oil Hill and swings farther down Captains Bay Road, with stops at Crowley Petroleum, North Pacific Fuel, and Offshore Systems, Inc.

Unalaskans can board the bus at marked stops or flag it down as it drives by. Passengers can only exit the bus at marked spots.

The Planning Department has also installed eight temporary video cameras around the island to monitor traffic patterns.

When the transportation study is complete next year, the City Council will receive findings and decide how to move forward.