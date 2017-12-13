Council May Add Fence Installation To City Dock Renovation

The City Council is considering installing a fence around the Unalaska Marine Center.

City officials say they’ve won a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to surround the port with an eight-foot fence topped with barbed wire.

Some councilors expressed support for beefing up security during Tuesday's regular meeting. But most were hesitant because the city would be on the hook for an estimated $463,000.

“I’m a little bit torn because it’s a lot of money and it’s not necessary by law," said Councilor Roger Rowland. "But we’ll never do it cheaper than now.”

That’s because the city has already brought in construction crews for the ongoing $39 million dock renovation. Councilors will have to decide whether to tack on the fencing project in the next few months.

Meanwhile, they’ve approved a handful of changes to city code: Councilors can no longer participate in executive sessions by telephone, members of the planning commission will now be paid $100 per meeting, and the city will create the position of vice mayor, which will be filled by appointment.