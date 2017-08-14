Eagle’s View Elementary Replaces Carpet, Raider Basketball Players Help Out

You might notice something a little different at Eagle’s View Elementary next year. The time finally came to replace the carpet, despite staff and maintenance crew’s taking great care of it. The first step in its replacement, approval by the school board, took place last year. This summer while school was out, the carpet was replaced.

Early this summer, the Unalaska Raider Boys’ Basketball team took apart the elementary library so that the carpet could be replaced in there as well. Last Wednesday, they helped put the library back together again. They worked from about 11 am to 2 pm moving shelves and putting books back. The Unalaska Public Library generously donated six book carts for the team to use. By the time they were done, the library looked as good as new.

School starts soon, on August 23rd, for Unalaska students! Be sure to check out the school and new carpet at the open house on August 30th.