This Election Day, Unalaskans Will Decide Whether To Recall Mayor Kelty

Unalaskans submit their ballots at City Hall.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Tuesday is Unalaska's recall election, and voters are deciding whether to remove Mayor Frank Kelty from office.

Kelty is accused of trying to broker an illegal dock agreement with the shipping company Matson, but he has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

"I’ve done no side agreements on the dock issue," said Kelty on Monday. "There have been no negotiations between myself and Matson. The only thing I tried to do was facilitate some meetings between the city administration and Matson, following the City Council’s directive of their interest in getting a PUA done."

The 10 people sponsoring the recall say Kelty skirted the public process by pushing a preferential use agreement (PUA) with Matson — rather than opening the dock to public bids.

The sponsors are Erin Enlow Anderson, Jeff Treannie, Sharon Treannie, Clint Huling, Robert Marquardt, Alena Syverson, Christina Chamberlain, Jason Gates, Amanda Gates, and Ryan Burke.

Unalaskans can vote at City Hall until 8 p.m. After the polls close, KUCB will announce the preliminary election results as soon as they’re available.

News
RECALL
After City Mistakenly Releases Unredacted Petition, Clerk Offers To Cover Identity Theft Monitoring

By Feb 1, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The City of Unalaska could be on the hook for nearly $6,000 after unredacted copies of the mayoral recall petition were posted on Facebook.

The city clerk has apologized to community members who had parts of their social security numbers released.

Once a recall petition is certified by the city clerk, it becomes part of public record and anyone can request to see it.

On Dec. 27, the petition against Mayor Frank Kelty went public, after KUCB and other parties requested copies.

State Organization Asks Legislature To Clarify Recall Process

By Jan 31, 2018
Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO

 

This week, KUCB has been reporting on the allegations against Unalaska Mayor Frank Kelty and how recall elections work.

Currently, state law dictates city clerks evaluate recall petitions, but they don’t have to prove the charges actually occurred. This means elected officials can be recalled simply because the voters don’t like them.

No Proof Required For Alaska Recall Elections

By Jan 30, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

 

On Monday, KUCB reported that sponsors of the petition to recall Unalaska Mayor Frank Kelty have no proof supporting their allegation that he pursued illegal dock agreements.

Now, we bring you the story of why the recall is still moving forward -- without evidence.

Sponsor Erin Enlow Anderson said the recall is a vote of no confidence in Kelty and how he’s been running the city.

As Recall Draws Closer, No Proof Backing Kelty Allegations

By Jan 29, 2018
Courtesy of City of Unalaska

 

Unalaska’s mayor will face a recall election in March. Frank Kelty has been accused of backroom dealings regarding the city dock – accusations he has repeatedly denied.

In an investigation, KUCB was unable to find any evidence of wrongdoing. But those in favor of the recall say they have other concerns about Kelty’s leadership.

 