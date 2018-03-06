This Election Day, Unalaskans Will Decide Whether To Recall Mayor Kelty

Tuesday is Unalaska's recall election, and voters are deciding whether to remove Mayor Frank Kelty from office.

Kelty is accused of trying to broker an illegal dock agreement with the shipping company Matson, but he has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

"I’ve done no side agreements on the dock issue," said Kelty on Monday. "There have been no negotiations between myself and Matson. The only thing I tried to do was facilitate some meetings between the city administration and Matson, following the City Council’s directive of their interest in getting a PUA done."

The 10 people sponsoring the recall say Kelty skirted the public process by pushing a preferential use agreement (PUA) with Matson — rather than opening the dock to public bids.

The sponsors are Erin Enlow Anderson, Jeff Treannie, Sharon Treannie, Clint Huling, Robert Marquardt, Alena Syverson, Christina Chamberlain, Jason Gates, Amanda Gates, and Ryan Burke.

Unalaskans can vote at City Hall until 8 p.m. After the polls close, KUCB will announce the preliminary election results as soon as they’re available.