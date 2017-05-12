Elizabeth Lesser: Why Is It So Hard To Ask For — And Offer — Forgiveness?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Forgiveness.

About Elizabeth Lesser's TED Talk

Before donating bone marrow to her sister — Elizabeth Lesser and her sister undertook a process of seeking forgiveness from each other. She says forgiveness is hard but necessary for our well-being.

About Elizabeth Lesser

Elizabeth Lesser is the co-founder of Omega Institute, where she focuses on holistic education, meditation, and cross-cultural understanding. Lesser is also the co-founder of Omega's Women's Leadership Center.

She has written several bestselling books. Her latest book is Marrow: A Love Story, a memoir about Elizabeth and her younger sister, Maggie, and the process they went through when Elizabeth was the donor for Maggie's bone marrow transplant.

