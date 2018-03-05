"Felicitaciones" to UCSD Medalists at the State Language Competition

Last Saturday, several UCSD language students made their way to the 2018 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska World Language Declamation Contest held at South High School in Anchorage.
Students competed in categories that ranged from cultural trivia to poetry to advanced placement dialogue.
Unalaska’s language teacher Galena Roraback accompanied the students and many came home donning bronze, silver and gold medals. Congratulations to all!
German 1: Kathleen Tan - gold
German 2: Trever Schliebe - silver, Jerome Molina - bronze
Spanish Cultural Trivia: Ariel Go - gold
Spanish 1: Raven Marquez & Ariel Go - both gold
Spanish 2: Reece Leggett - gold, John Sefuentes - silver, Jason Sefuentes- bronze
Spanish 3: Alyssa Tungul-silver, Bea Sevilla - bronze
Spanish 4: Umar Hill -gold
Spanish Impromptu: Adam Nguyen-gold