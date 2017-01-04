First Games of the Year for Raider Basketball Teams

The Unalaska Raider Basketball teams played in their first games of the season last week. The teams traveled to Anchorage where they competed in the Rally the Regions tournament, which is a gathering of rural basketball teams from around the state. Rally the Regions is a four game tournament with the first three games being a “Round Robin” style and the last game being for the championship or other places.

The Lady Raiders went 1-3 in the tournament, playing Metlakatla, Bristol Bay, Cordova, and Aniak. They beat Cordova on the third day of the tournament. Their young team was able to get some valuable experience early in the season.

The boys team started their tournament off going 3-0, beating Metlakatla, Bristol Bay, and Cordova. This landed them a spot in the championship, after a coin toss with another undefeated team, Petersburg. Winning the coin toss they were slated to play Unalakleet in the championship at 8:30 pm.

The game was hard fought, with physicality coming from both teams. In the end, Unalaska came out on top, with a final score of 53-73. Senior Carter Price received all-tourney honors, with the Outstanding Servant Leader award.

For the full results of the tournament, visit akfca.org/rally-the-regions. The Raiders will be heading to Nome for more games in two weeks. Be sure to wish them luck!

KUCB will run all games live from Nome on KUCB 89.7 FM, with audio also available on Channel 8.