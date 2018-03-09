Florida Gov. Rick Scott Signs Gun Package

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed legislation tightening gun restrictions in the state. Among other things, the legislation raises the legal age for gun purchases to 21, institutes a waiting period of three days, and allows for the arming of school personnel who are not full-time teachers.

Scott was flanked by family members of the victims of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Families of the shooting victims wrote a letter to the House legislators on Tuesday, urging them to pass the gun package.

Florida lawmakers approved the legislation earlier this week with the state House voting 67-50 to approve the bill and the state Senate passing it by a 20-18 vote.

On Wednesday, a grand jury in Fort Lauderdale formally charged Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Parkland, with 17 counts of first-degree murder. The indictment also included 17 counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors could seek the death penalty if 19-year-old Cruz is convicted of first-degree murder.

