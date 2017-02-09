KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Foreign Film Series Starts This Weekend At MOTA

By 44 minutes ago

This Saturday, the 1965 Japanese film “Retreat from Kiska” will kick off a movie series at the Museum of the Aleutians.
In an effort to bring some movie magic to theater-less Unalaska, the Museum of the Aleutians (MOTA) is kicking off a free foreign film series this weekend.

“One of the things I’ve noticed since moving to Unalaska is that there’s a hunger for movies,” said MOTA Program Director Richard Barnes.

When Barnes arrived on the island last year and discovered there was no cinema, he says using the museum classroom -- complete with a high-quality projector -- seemed like an obvious solution.

“Because we’re a museum and we’re focused on expanding cultural lines, we decided to do a series of three foreign films," he said. "They're films that people aren’t likely to see or films that are just plain hard to see because of their rarity.”

Up first, the museum is screening the 1965 Japanese film “Retreat from Kiska.” The movie is a fictionalized version of the foreign troops’ secret withdrawal from Kiska Island at the end of World War II’s Aleutian campaign.

Barnes said the Japanese struggled with how to portray the war in film after they lost and suffered heavy casualties.

"This movie was their way to valorize their war years without having a murderous WWII-era army on display," he said.

Barnes said “Retreat from Kiska” was an easy choice, given its connection to Aleutian history, but the museum wanted to showcase a variety of rare films as well.

For the second movie, they settled on “Bran Nue Dae,” a 2009 Australian musical comedy the follows an Aboriginal teenager as he comes of age. The third and final showing is “Nausicaa and the Valley of the Wind.” Made in Japan in 1984, the animated adventure film tells the story of a young princess who fights to bring peace to her homeland.

MOTA has never hosted a film series before, according to Barnes. He said the program is part of a renewed effort to test out different events at the museum and see how the community responds.

"If numerous people come and demand more movies, then we might have more movie events every couple of months," he said. "If they don’t, this will just be a cool program that we tried out.”

The first screening starts Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. The series will continue with showings on Feb. 18 and 25.

MOTA Debuts Exhibit On Traditional Fishing Tools

By Jan 17, 2017
LAURA KRAEGEL/KUCB

For thousands of years, fishing has been central to the culture and survival of the people of Unalaska Island.

The Museum of the Aleutians (MOTA) celebrated that tradition on Friday, by unveiling a new exhibit on the prehistoric technology that made the Unangax such successful fishermen.

The temporary exhibit has hundreds of fishing tools on display. Many of them are at least 3,000 years old, but MOTA Director Dr. Virginia Hatfield said most should be familiar to contemporary fishermen.

Meet Dr. Virgina Hatfield

By Jan 9, 2017
Courtesy Dr. Virginia Hatfield

The Museum of the Aleutians has a new executive director, Dr. Virginia Hatfield.  She took the reins at the beginning of January.

Hatfield is an archeologist by training. She says she fell in love with the field during an undergrad class called 'Prehistory of Texas.'

“What really sunk it for me was we went out at spring break to the desert and recorded rock art in a rock shelter," Hatfield said. "The desert was in full bloom and I was working with a bunch of volunteers that were anywhere from 30- to 70-years-old and everyone was just happy to be there doing this work.”

Virginia Hatfield Named MOTA Director

By Dec 31, 2016
Chrissy Roes / KUCB

The Museum of the Aleutians has wrapped up the year by hiring a new executive director. Dr. Virginia Hatfield will step into her new position on January 3rd.

Hatfield, an archeologist, moves up from her role as collections manager.

She replaces Dr. Neal Hitch who reopened the museum this summer. It had been closed for nearly a year, following the resignation of the previous director when items from the collection were found in her home. 