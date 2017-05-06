French Candidate Emmanuel Macron Says Campaign Has Been Hacked, Hours Before Election

Less than two days before the high stakes French presidential election Sunday, the campaign of Emmanuel Macron said it had been the target of a massive hack.

Wikileaks posted 9 gigabytes of Macron's campaign data, which is said to include both real and fake documents. Fingers are being pointed at Russia, though the Kremlin denies involvement.

The eyes of the world have been on the French election, largely because of Macron's opponent, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Le Pen wants to pull France out of the European Union, a move that Vladimir Putin would applaud. She traveled to Moscow a few weeks ago and was photographed with Putin. As NPR's Eleanor Beardsley has reported, Le Pen has called the sanctions on Russia "silly" and has promised to lift them.

France has an official blackout period the day before an election, which is intended to give voters time to reflect. The media and the campaigns are forbidden from talking about the election at all beginning Friday night at midnight, and going until the polls close in the evening on Sunday, May 7. The massive data dump came just moments before that blackout began, giving Macron's campaign little time to respond.

Macron's political movement En Marche! (Onwards!) did confirm the hack in a statement to Reuters: "The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and coordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information."

Nicolas Tenzer, a specialist in cyber attacks and disinformation, told Eleanor Beardsley, "It seems that all this hacking was directed on Macron by Russia's propaganda teams, and we all know that Wikileaks actively is working for Russia."

This isn't the first time Macron's campaign has said it was the target of hacks. When the centrist candidate began to emerge as a frontrunner, his campaign began reporting that they were being targeted by the Kremlin with disinformation and hacking campaigns. At the time, the French government warned Russia against meddling in their election.

According to Reuters, the French presidential election commission is investigating the most recent data dump, saying in a statement they would meet Saturday to discuss it. But thanks in part to the media blackout, many voters that NPR's Eleanor Beardsley spoke with Saturday said they hadn't heard about the leak.

Still, as Beardsley told NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday, "You see the sort of conspiracy theories this could feed." Polls open at 8 o'clock Sunday morning, in the election that has garnered international attention for what it could mean for the EU and the role of Russia in geopolitics.

