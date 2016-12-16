Holiday Programming on KUCB and Channel 8

KUCB Radio Holiday Specials

Bay Whalin' Hour Holiday Special: Hosted by former Unalaska resident and longtime radio host Wendy Hladick. In addition to its regular spot on Wednesdays and Saturdays, KUCB will run the Bay Whalin' Hour on December 23 at noon.

A Cool Christmas: Music History Producer Paul Ingles hosts an hour of pop, rock and soul holiday music featuring Paul Simon, Otis Redding, Pretenders, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Al Green, Aretha Franklin, Beatles, and more. KUCB will run A Cool Christmas at 5 PM on Christmas Eve.

Joy to the World 2016: An hour of holiday cheer from West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This program is hosted by jazz pianist Bob Thompson and features holiday classics. Joy to the World will run at 5 PM on Christmas Day.

Notes on Winter: A seasonal music special hosted by Charlie Warren. This is a warm smooth-flowing mix of intriguing facts, gentle humor, and a variety of pop, soft-rock, classical, alternative, film, and show tunes, current and classic. Notes on Winter will play on KUCB at noon on Monday, December 26th.

What Are You Doing This New Year’s Eve?: We'll be celebrating and reflecting with music from Dean Martin, June Christy, Louis Jordan, Nat King Cole, Sarah Vaughan, and a host of other artists, all as part of Afterglow's standard mix of jazz, ballads, and American popular song. Catch this New Year’s special on Saturday, December 31, at 5 PM.