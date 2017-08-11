Linda Cliatt-Wayman: What Can We Do To Empower Students Living In Poverty?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking School.

About Linda Cliatt-Wayman's TED Talk

As principal of a low-performing high school, Linda Cliatt-Wayman's students faced huge challenges. She describes how she transformed her school while providing unwavering love and support for her students.

About Linda Cliatt-Wayman



Linda Cliatt-Wayman spent 20 years as a special education teacher, and served as principal to three Philadelphia schools, including Strawberry Mansion High School. After her first year, the school was removed from the Persistently Dangerous List.

Cliatt-Wayman recently left Strawberry Mansion to start a non-profit that will support under-served Philadelphia students from high school through college. She is the author of Lead Fearlessly, Love Hard: Finding Your Purpose And Putting It To Work.

