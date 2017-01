Rachelle Hatfield is the newest member of the Unalaska City Council.

She was appointed last month, beating out four other applicants for the seat vacated by Mayor Frank Kelty.

Originally from Hawaii, Hatfield moved to the island in 2010, following her sister, Deputy City Clerk Roxanna Winters.

KUCB's Laura Kraegel asked Hatfield about her priorities as she assumes her first term in public office.