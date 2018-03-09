Michael Tilson Thomas: Why Is Music So Good At Conveying Emotion?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Decoding Our Emotions.

About Michael Tilson Thomas's TED Talk

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas traces the history of classical music, revealing its power to present a variety of complex human emotions.

About Michael Tilson Thomas

Michael Tilson Thomas is a conductor, pianist, and composer. He is currently the music director of the San Francisco Symphony, artistic director of the New World Symphony, and principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra. In 2010, President Obama awarded him the National Medal of Arts. Tilson Thomas has won ten Grammy Awards for his recordings.

