KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

None Injured After Grant Plane Touches Down Without Landing Gear

By 1 hour ago

Responders arrive on the runway after a Grant Aviation plane touches down without landing gear Tuesday afternoon.
Credit Courtesy of Aleutian Islands Photography

A small airplane landed on its belly Tuesday at the Unalaska airport. No one aboard was injured, but the accident shut down the runway for about four hours. 

Returning from Akun Island, the Grant Aviation plane touched down without landing gear around 1:30 p.m., according to a statement by the Alaska State Troopers (AST).

The pilot and two passengers exited safely and declined medical attention. But the aircraft -- a Super King Air 200 -- sat on the runway with bent propeller blades for hours before officials could bring a crane to move it.

Grant Aviation officials didn’t immediately return calls for comment, but a mechanic at the airport said he didn’t know why the plane came down without landing gear.

The runway sustained minimal damage, according to a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation (DOT). The extent of the damage to the plane is still unclear.

The AST and DOT are investigating the cause of the accident, according to a statement by the Unalaska Department of Public Safety.

Tags: 
News
GRANT AVIATION
AVIATION
DOT
AST

Related Content

Crabber Lost With 6 Aboard May Rank As Alaska’s Deadliest Fishing Accident Since 2008

By 7 hours ago
U.S. Coast Guard District 17

After nearly three days, the U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for six fishermen missing since Saturday, when their crabbing vessel disappeared in the Bering Sea.  

Coast Guard officials made the announcement Monday night, after search parties found no sign of the F/V Destination -- apart from a floating tangle of debris that included the boat’s emergency beacon, several buoys, and a life ring.