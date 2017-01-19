PCR Hosts Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The 9th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration took place on January 16th at the PCR gymnasium. The theme was “Caring Attitudes in Northern Latitudes”. PCR coordinator Carlos Tayag was the master of ceremonies and the new PCR director, Rodger Blakeley, gave a welcome address.

There were many different performances and speeches given throughout the night. There was a wide variety of cultural dancers from the Filipino-American Association of Unalaska, Nuestra Cultura, Samoan, and Axanan Unalaska Aleut Dancers. Enkhbat Purevsuren sang “Jaahan Sharga” (Little Orange Horse), which is a Mongolian folk song. Students from UCSD recited their winning poetry from the MLK writing contest. The Unalaska City School Band performed two songs, “Mambo” by Leonard Bernstein and “Dusk” by Steven Bryant. There were two speakers and two readings of works of writing. For the last performance of the night, the Unalaska Aleut Dancers got the crowd involved by asking community members to come on stage and dance with them.

After the event, everyone was invited to stay for refreshments.