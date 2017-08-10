KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Port Tariffs Raised At City Dock

City Dock users will see a three percent increase in the cost of dockage and wharfage starting Aug. 14.
The City of Unalaska has raised port tariffs for the first time in six years.

On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a three percent rate hike for dockage and wharfage at the Unalaska Marine Center, as well a seven percent increase for cruise ships.

It’s standard procedure to adjust tariffs every five or six years, according to Port Director Peggy McLaughlin.

She said the new rates go into effect on Aug. 14.

The council also adopted an ordinance allowing the city to establish liens, as way of collecting overdue utility payments and paying to remove public nuisances.

The measure passed Tuesday, 5-0.

