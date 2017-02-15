Raider Reflections: The Fog

According to the CNN article “The Dangers of Dripping, Artisanal Vaping”, 1,874 students reported having tried an E-cigarette. However, more than 26 percent of those who’d tried vaping also reported dripping, which is putting in more juice, according to a doctor who is investigating e- cigarettes. People mostly like e-cigarettes because of the thick clouds of vapor that gives a stronger sensation in the throat. Although it has an appealing flavor; it doesn’t mean it’s good for you.

I think that E- cigarettes are bad for you; just because some don’t have the same bad quality as a normal cigarettes, however, there are some bad qualities as normal cigarettes. According to the CNN article, some e-cigarettes have nicotine in them and, e- cigarettes have high temperatures that lead to greater emissions of a class of harmful chemicals known as volatile aldehydes. This includes two chemicals called formaldehyde and Acetaldehyde in the juice. These two chemicals is really a concern to scientist because formaldehyde is a chemical used for preserving dead bodies and acetaldehyde is used for a poisonous solvent and paint stripper. So remember kids don’t try this at home, actually don’t try this at all!