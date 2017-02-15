KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting
Raider Report

Raider Reflections: The Fog

By Marino Ioane 1 minute ago

According to the CNN article “The Dangers of Dripping, Artisanal Vaping”, 1,874 students reported having tried an E-cigarette.  However, more than 26 percent of those who’d tried vaping also reported dripping, which is putting in more juice, according to a doctor who is investigating e- cigarettes. People mostly like e-cigarettes because of the thick clouds of vapor that gives a stronger sensation in the throat. Although it has an appealing flavor; it doesn’t mean it’s good for you.

I think that E- cigarettes are bad for you; just because some don’t have the same bad quality as a normal cigarettes, however, there are some bad qualities as normal cigarettes. According to the CNN article, some e-cigarettes have nicotine in them and, e- cigarettes have high temperatures that lead to greater emissions of a class of harmful chemicals known as volatile aldehydes. This includes two chemicals called formaldehyde and Acetaldehyde in the juice. These two chemicals is really a concern to scientist because formaldehyde is a chemical used for preserving dead bodies and acetaldehyde is used for a poisonous solvent and paint stripper. So remember kids don’t try this at home, actually don’t try this at all!

Raider Reflections: What I Think About Donald Trump’s Visa Ban

By Leonardo Joa Feb 13, 2017

Donald Trump’s visa ban for citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations violates their principles. I don’t think that Muslims should be excluded from entering the United States because of their religion. Why would Donald Trump ban Muslims? Just because of terrorism? I don’t think this is a good way to protect the United States or any other country.

Raider Reflections: Schools Shouldn’t Give Homework To Students in Lower Grades

By Reece Legget May 16, 2016

When kids are in the lower grades like 1st through 6th, a lot of them do not pay attention when doing homework. Homework causes students stress when they do not get it done and they get a lower grade because of it too. Some students aren’t very good with time management and it reflects badly on how smart they are using their grades so there should be a separate assessment for it. Kids should not have homework when they are younger because it has more disadvantages than benefits.

Raider Reflections: Tagalog for High School Foreign Language Elective

By Dallas Lane May 27, 2016

In our school, we are offered three different foreign languages; these include German, Russian, and Spanish. All of these languages are fun to learn, and have many benefits because a large percentage of the world speaks them. There are many ways that learning these can be helpful for the future, but here in the community of Unalaska, over forty percent of people are Filipino, and speak Tagalog. Knowing this, I think that it would be a more immediate interest to be able to learn Tagalog as a foreign language.