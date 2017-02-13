Raider Reflections: What I Think About Donald Trump’s Visa Ban

Donald Trump’s visa ban for citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations violates their principles. I don’t think that Muslims should be excluded from entering the United States because of their religion. Why would Donald Trump ban Muslims? Just because of terrorism? I don’t think this is a good way to protect the United States or any other country. According to The New York Times article “Court Refuses to Reinstate Travel Ban, Dealing Trump Another Legal Loss” the San Francisco 9th circuit said “that the ban did not advance national security,” and “the administration had shown ‘no evidence’ that anyone from the seven nations had committed terrorist acts in the United States.” Also what would happen when they go back to their country without a home; without medication or food, etc? It’s not fair for them. I’m glad that the Seattle district judge and the San Francisco appeals court stopped the ban for now, so Muslims and other immigrants and refugees have another chance to come back to the United States.