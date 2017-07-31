Sally Yates On Pattern Of Political Interference At Justice Department

President Trump has denounced Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by Trump, says the president's actions undermine the rule of law and threaten to destroy the independence of the Justice Department. Yates speaks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about President Trump, Sessions and the independence of the Department of Justice.



Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.