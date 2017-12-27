Second Phase of Transit Study Coming Soon

Starting Monday, the City of Unalaska is offering a week of free bus service, as part of the Planning Department’s effort to study transportation issues around the island.

The 12-seater bus runs from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a route change at 6 p.m.

The daytime route runs from Overland Drive to the back of the Spit with almost 20 stops, including City Hall, Westward Seafoods, the grocery stores, and the airport.