Second Phase of Transit Study Coming Soon

By City of Unalaska 9 hours ago

Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

The City of Unalaska will conduct the second phase of their transit study in January. The free service will run from Saturday, January 13, until Friday, January 19. Two bus routes will operate north and south routes every 30 minutes between 7 AM and 10:30 PM.  Bus stop signs are already up marking each of the 10 locations along the route.   Maps and schedules are available at each of the bus stop and in  City buildings, on the City’s website and Facebook page, and right here at KUCB.org. The vans will have  flashing amber lights for safety and visibility.  You can board anywhere along the route, just flag a bus down and be taken to a designated stop.  Please help the city study transportation for Unalaska during this free week of service!

City Bus Experiment Gets Underway In Unalaska

By Aug 14, 2017
City of Unalaska

Starting Monday, the City of Unalaska is offering a week of free bus service, as part of the Planning Department’s effort to study transportation issues around the island.

The 12-seater bus runs from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a route change at 6 p.m.

The daytime route runs from Overland Drive to the back of the Spit with almost 20 stops, including City Hall, Westward Seafoods, the grocery stores, and the airport.  

City Pilots Public Bus Route As Council Seeks Airline Solution

By Aug 10, 2017
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Between PenAir’s struggles and a new city bus proposal, transportation dominated the discussion at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The Planning Department is piloting a bus route as part of its $5,000 transportation study.

Planning Director Bil Homka said the goal is to figure out how the city can help Unalaskans and visitors get around more easily.