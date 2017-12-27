The City of Unalaska will conduct the second phase of their transit study in January. The free service will run from Saturday, January 13, until Friday, January 19. Two bus routes will operate north and south routes every 30 minutes between 7 AM and 10:30 PM. Bus stop signs are already up marking each of the 10 locations along the route. Maps and schedules are available at each of the bus stop and in City buildings, on the City’s website and Facebook page, and right here at KUCB.org. The vans will have flashing amber lights for safety and visibility. You can board anywhere along the route, just flag a bus down and be taken to a designated stop. Please help the city study transportation for Unalaska during this free week of service!
Second Phase of Transit Study Coming Soon
By City of Unalaska • 9 hours ago