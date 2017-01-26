Snowstorm Causes Road Closures And Car Accidents

Since Sunday’s blizzard, road crews have worked extra hours, trying to clear snow from roads across Unalaska.

Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley said continuing snowfall has made that difficult and led to several road closures and car accidents, including three on Wednesday.

“We had a motor vehicle accident with some minor injuries on Airport Beach Road," she said. "We had an accident on Haystack Hill as well as another traffic disruption because of a disabled vehicle. We also had an accident in the Safeway parking lot.”

For the most part, Shockley said the weather is to blame.

“It boils down to road conditions," she said. "The amount of snow, the temperatures, and the moisture content of the snow basically came together to make our roads -- especially at sea level -- really icy and very, very slick.”

According to the National Weather Service, those conditions may continue for a few days. The forecast predicts widespread snow showers and freezing spray through Thursday night.

The Weather Service has issued also issued a gale warning.

"I urge people to be really careful while they’re driving, give themselves plenty of room to stop, and give the road crews a chance to do their job," said Shockley.