Students 'Shake Out' Yellow Bags for Clean-Up Week

Each year, Unalaska's Community Center organizes two weeks of intensive spring clean-up to address a winter's worth of accumulated trash on the beaches and roadsides of Unalaska. Community clean up is in full swing, and it runs through May 15th. Industrial-strength yellow trash bags are available at the Community Center and residents are encouraged to get involved. As an incentive, prize tickets have been strategically placed around town. If you find one of these tickets you can redeem it at the Community Center.

For the second year in a row, Channel 8's Chrissy Roes teamed up with Mary Heimes' 4th grade class to create a music video. This video is guaranteed to make you want to shake out a yellow bag and go on a cleaning spree.