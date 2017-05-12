'Supergirls' Empowered through Running

The “Girls on the Run” 5K was held on Saturday, May 6th and started at Kelty field around 2pm. A total of eleven girls participated alongside many mentoring adults and other supporters.

According to coordinator Alysha Richardson, “Girls on the Run” is an empowerment program for girls in third through eighth grade. Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV) was behind the Unalaska chapter of “Girls on the Run” this year whose mission is to “inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.”

The young runners practiced twice weekly for a total of twelve weeks ending with the fun run and walk on Saturday. The theme this year was “Supergirls” and participants were adorned in colorful homemade tutus, sparkly headbands and face paint.

The fall season of “Girls on the Run” will begin in September and according to Richardson, the group will be seeking more coaches at the end of the summer to join in inspiring the young women of Unalaska through exercise. If you are interested in participating, contact USAFV for more information.