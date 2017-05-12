KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

'Supergirls' Empowered through Running

By 33 minutes ago

Girls on the Run participants at the end of a successful season, which culminated in a 5k fun run.
Credit Dmitri Dela Cruz

The “Girls on the Run” 5K was held on Saturday, May 6th and started at Kelty field around 2pm. A total of eleven girls participated alongside many mentoring adults and other supporters.

According to coordinator Alysha Richardson, “Girls on the Run” is an empowerment program for girls in third through eighth grade.   Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence  (USAFV) was behind the Unalaska chapter of “Girls on the Run” this year whose mission is to “inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.” 

The young runners practiced twice weekly for a total of twelve weeks ending with the fun run and walk on Saturday. The theme this year was “Supergirls” and participants were adorned in colorful homemade tutus, sparkly headbands and face paint.

The fall season of “Girls on the Run” will begin in September and according to Richardson, the group will be seeking more coaches at the end of the summer to join in inspiring the young women of Unalaska through exercise. If you are interested in participating, contact USAFV for more information. 

Tags: 
Talk of the Town

Related Content

Students 'Shake Out' Yellow Bags for Clean-Up Week

By KUCB Staff May 8, 2017
Chrissy Roes / KUCB

Each year, Unalaska's Community Center organizes two weeks of intensive spring clean-up to address a winter's worth of accumulated trash on the beaches and roadsides of Unalaska.  Community clean up is in full swing, and it runs through May 15th.  Industrial-strength yellow trash bags are available at the Community Center and residents are encouraged to get involved.  As an incentive, prize tickets have been strategically placed around town. If you find one of these tickets you can redeem it at the Community Center.

Unalaska Band 4-peats at Regional Festival

By Apr 25, 2017

The Unalaska City High School Band traveled to Valdez last weekend to attend the Aurora Regional Music Festival. The event started on Thursday with an opening concert featuring various bands and choirs from the region. The Unalaska Band played A Grand Entrance by Brent Bain. Honor and Mass Band rehearsals took up the rest of the day. The Unalaska Band again had the most Honor Band musicians, making up over half of the Honor Band.