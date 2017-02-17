A Sweet Thanks to Ice Cream Social Supporters

Unalaska's preschool program held their annual fundraiser, the Ice Cream Social, on Sunday, February 12th. Follow the link below to see Channel 8's coverage of the event. The Unalaska Preschool would like to thank all of the preschool parents, Peterkin, Highliner, Safeway, Alaska Ship, Alyeska Galley, Airport Restaurant, Aleutian Propane, Aleutian Chiropractic, APL, American Seafoods, Arctic Chiropractic, Bering Sea Office, Blue North, Carolyn Reed, Collins Family, CVB, City of Unalaska – PCR, City of Unalaska – Pool, doTERRA – Mercedes Cannon, Fish & Game, Fusion, F/T Northern Jaeger , Jack Pound, Grand Aleutian, GCI, Hair Plus Salon, Harris Electric, Hydra-Pro, Jeff Dickrell, LuLaRoe – Danielle Smith, LFS, Lion’s Club, Marilyn’s Hair Salon, Mary Kay – Tammy Rowland, Matson, Museum of the Aleutians, NPF, Northern Alaska Contractors, OptiERA WiFi, Ounalaskaka Corp, OSI, Pac Steve, Qawalangin Tribe, Red Fish Electronics, Terry Warren, UCSD, Unalaska Fire Fighters, Westward Seafoods, the Wilson Family, and everyone who donated, volunteered, and joined us for our fundraiser.