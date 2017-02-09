Takawangha Volcano Back To 'Normal' After Earthquake Swarm

Scientists have returned Takawangha Volcano’s alert level to “normal,” saying nearby seismic activity has steadily dissipated over the last two weeks.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) detected an "energetic" swarm of earthquakes near the volcano late last month.

Sixty miles west of Adak, Takawangha has no known eruptions in the historical record. But the activity prompted the AVO to raise its alert level to “advisory,” indicating elevated unrest.

Since then, the earthquake swarm has declined, and scientists say the volcano is back to its normal, non-eruptive state.

Meanwhile, the AVO has issued an ongoing “watch” alert for two other Aleutian volcanoes: Bogoslof and Cleveland. Both are showing heightened signs of unrest and increased potential for eruption.