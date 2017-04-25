Unalaska Band 4-peats at Regional Festival

The Unalaska City High School Band traveled to Valdez last weekend to attend the Aurora Regional Music Festival. The event started on Thursday with an opening concert featuring various bands and choirs from the region. The Unalaska Band played A Grand Entrance by Brent Bain. Honor and Mass Band rehearsals took up the rest of the day. The Unalaska Band again had the most Honor Band musicians, making up over half of the Honor Band.

On Friday, the Unalaska Band performed their three pieces for adjudication. They played English Folk Songs Suite by Ralf Vaughn Williams, Shenandoah by Frank Ticheli, and Fate of the Gods by Steven Reineke. It was a challenging lineup, but the band did very well.

The closing concert and awards ceremony took place on Saturday. Five musicians from Unalaska received 1stchairs in Honor Band,Kaye Gumera on Flute, Bridget Nalam on Oboe, Mia Magalong on Bass Clarinet, Taylor Holman on French Horn, and Chris Garcia on Percussion. Finally, the Unalaska City High School Band won the large ensemble category of adjudications for the fourth consecutive year in a row. Many commented that the consistent excellence of our band is admired all over the state.

Additionally, Taylor Holman and Chris Garcia were selected for the State Solo and Ensemble competition in Anchorage. This event will take place from May 12ththrough the 13th. If you see Taylor or Chris, be sure to wish them luck! Great job Unalaska Band!