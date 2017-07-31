KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Unalaska Employee Fired For Stealing City Funds

Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The City of Unalaska has fired one of its employees for stealing money from the local government.

Officials noticed the missing funds on July 10, according to a statement from City Manager Dave Martinson.

He said an internal investigation uncovered enough evidence to terminate a city employee and spark an ongoing criminal investigation by the Department of Public Safety.

The city has not released the name of the former employee or the amount of pilfered funds.

As a result of the theft, Martinson said the Finance Department is tightening procedures for how the city handles cash receipts.

