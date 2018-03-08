KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Unalaska’s 4G LTE Delayed Indefinitely, After GCI Misses Another Deadline

By 55 minutes ago

Technicians are still completing the "final tasks" required to turn up the new network, according to GCI Vice President Dan Boyette. It was scheduled to go live March 5.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

After missing its third deadline in as many weeks, GCI has postponed the launch of Unalaska’s 4G LTE service indefinitely.

Vice President Dan Boyette said GCI technicians are still completing the “final tasks” required to turn up the new network, which was scheduled to go live Monday.

"I’ve given you specific dates before, but we’ve always missed them," said Boyette in an email to KUCB. "I’m not going to insult you with a date again."

GCI first promised a faster, more reliable mobile network — including data — by the end of 2017. But construction snags and testing have delayed the launch again and again.

Now, the company has two technicians working in Unalaska who won’t leave until the project is finished.

"We know that we need to get this finished," said Boyette. "The best I can say to you is we are working hard to do that."

Tags: 
News
GCI
TECHNOLOGY

Related Content

Missing Another Deadline, GCI Delays Launch Of Unalaska's 4G LTE Service Until March 5

By Feb 26, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Once again, GCI has pushed back the launch date for Unalaska’s 4G LTE service — just a week after the company’s last missed deadline.

Vice President Dan Boyette said GCI is now targeting next Monday, March 5.

“We’ve done the needed upgrades and drive testing and are now in the stage of analyzing the drive test results,” he said in an email to KUCB.

After Delays, GCI Aims To Launch Unalaska’s 4G LTE Service By Feb. 28

By Feb 20, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

After missing another of its own deadlines, GCI has set a new launch date for Unalaska’s 4G LTE service.

Vice President Dan Boyette said the telecommunications company is now aiming for Feb. 28.

He plans to confirm the launch on Feb. 26. 

“I’m pretty confident we’ll be able to hit these new dates,” said Boyette in an email to KUCB. “But I know I’ve said that to you before, so I’d understand if you are skeptical.”

Could Contentious Politics Doom Unalaska’s Bid For Fast Internet? Maybe, Says GCI

By Nov 13, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

While the final decision is still months away, GCI has taken another small step toward bringing high-speed internet to Unalaska.

The telecommunications company applied for the project’s first permit this month.

If granted, the license from the Federal Communications Commission will allow GCI to extend its fiber optic network to the Aleutian chain.