Unalaska’s 4G LTE Delayed Indefinitely, After GCI Misses Another Deadline

After missing its third deadline in as many weeks, GCI has postponed the launch of Unalaska’s 4G LTE service indefinitely.

Vice President Dan Boyette said GCI technicians are still completing the “final tasks” required to turn up the new network, which was scheduled to go live Monday.

"I’ve given you specific dates before, but we’ve always missed them," said Boyette in an email to KUCB. "I’m not going to insult you with a date again."

GCI first promised a faster, more reliable mobile network — including data — by the end of 2017. But construction snags and testing have delayed the launch again and again.

Now, the company has two technicians working in Unalaska who won’t leave until the project is finished.

"We know that we need to get this finished," said Boyette. "The best I can say to you is we are working hard to do that."