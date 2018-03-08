Unalaskans Have a Wealth of Health at the 2018 Health Fair

The 2018 Unalaska Health Fair was held Saturday, March 2nd at the elementary school gym from 1pm-4pm.
This year, health fair activities included CPR demonstrations, tobacco cessation information, cholesterol screening, oral health tips, prayer and healing, eye screening, suicide prevention, massages and many other activities.
In the afternoon, all were welcome to attend an APIA Financial Health Workshop and an Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Suicide Prevention Training. The afternoon ended with a complimentary dinner from 5pm-6pm.
Participants were given "passports" and each organization present had a special stamp for the signature booklets. Participants who completed the entire passport were entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of the day.
Thanks to all of the organizations that contributed to the 2018 Unalaska Health Fair!
Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association
Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation
Illiuliuk Family and Health Services
Parks Culture and Recreation
Local Emergency Planning Committee
USAFV
Unalaska Christian Fellowship
Assistive Technology of Alaska
Aleutian Lifeline
Aleutian Chiropractic
APIA Head Start
Aleutian Family Dentistry
The Aquatic Center
APIA Tribal Child Support
APIA Oonalashka Wellness Center
Ballyhoo Lions Club
UAA National Resorce Center for Alaska Elders
Museum of the Aleutians
Arctic Chiropractic
Alaska Fish and Game
Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program