Unalaskans Have a Wealth of Health at the 2018 Health Fair

The 2018 Unalaska Health Fair was held Saturday, March 2nd at the elementary school gym from 1pm-4pm.

This year, health fair activities included CPR demonstrations, tobacco cessation information, cholesterol screening, oral health tips, prayer and healing, eye screening, suicide prevention, massages and many other activities.

In the afternoon, all were welcome to attend an APIA Financial Health Workshop and an Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Suicide Prevention Training. The afternoon ended with a complimentary dinner from 5pm-6pm.

Participants were given "passports" and each organization present had a special stamp for the signature booklets. Participants who completed the entire passport were entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of the day.

Thanks to all of the organizations that contributed to the 2018 Unalaska Health Fair!

Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation

Illiuliuk Family and Health Services

Parks Culture and Recreation

Local Emergency Planning Committee

USAFV

Unalaska Christian Fellowship

Assistive Technology of Alaska

Aleutian Lifeline

Aleutian Chiropractic

APIA Head Start

Aleutian Family Dentistry

The Aquatic Center

APIA Tribal Child Support

APIA Oonalashka Wellness Center

Ballyhoo Lions Club

UAA National Resorce Center for Alaska Elders

Museum of the Aleutians

Arctic Chiropractic

Alaska Fish and Game

Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program