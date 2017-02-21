Unalaskans Run Together In Wintery Weather in 2017 Polar Bear 5K

Despite the chilly 25-degree temperature, twenty-nine brave athletes ventured out to Front Beach on Sunday, February 19th for the 2017 Polar Bear Run.

Runners gathered promptly at 1:30pm on Front Beach Road, mostly forgoing traditional race warm-ups to stay warm indoors or in cars.

Runners, trotters and walkers took off down Front Beach Road for about 1.6 miles before turning around at landfill to complete the 5K race. Waiting at the finish line were friendly faces from the PCR alongside our favorite Polar Bear mascot, Clarence.

Thanks to the Unalaska Parks Culture and Recreation for sponsoring the event and thanks to all participants!