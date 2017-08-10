Unalaskans Tee Off At Tundra Golf

Neither rain nor fog could stop 18 teams from tearing up the tundra last weekend on Alaska’s southernmost pop-up golf course.

In addition to a nine-hole course, the annual Tundra Golf Classic featured a marshmallow long drive. The Fire Department flipped burgers, and a campfire offered warmth and s'more opportunities, so even non-serious golfers had plenty of reasons to play.

Winning Team: Kraken Squad, with a score of 50.

Honorable Mention: Make Tundra Golf Great Again . . . with a reported score of 867-5309.

Closest to the Pin: With a distance of 3 feet, 9 inches, Matt Lightner won a personalized jacket.

Longest Marshmallow Drive: Nick Tutiakoff hit a marshmallow 111 feet for glory and 20 gigs of WiFi.

Team Spirit Award: Scottish Maritime Lifemed (Notable strategy: blowing a conch shell at par).

Honorable Mention: Vic & the Casual-tees, and the Norwegian Rat Menagerie.

Pink Ball Award: Gabbie Garduque won a Bose stereo. (Thanks to OptimERA WiFi for sponsoring.)

Check out the photos or the video if you need more Tundra Golf in your life. . . or if you’re trying to entice your friends and loved ones to visit Unalaska.

Special thanks to event sponsors: ACE Air Cargo, American President Lines, Alaska Ship Supply, Alyeska Seafoods, Big Dipper Clothing, Coastal Transportation, Delta Western, Kloosterboer, LifeMed Alaska, Matson, North Pacific Fuel, the Norwegian Rat Saloon, Offshore Systems, Inc. (OSI), OptimERA WiFi, Ounalashka Corporation, Pacific Stevedoring, Red Fish Electronics, Turnagain Marine Construction, Unisea, Inc., and Westward Seafoods.

Thank you to the firefighters for the concessions and bonfire, and the KUCB board members who volunteered their time to make the event a success!

Is it too early to start organizing teams for next year? No.