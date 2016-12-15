KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Unalaska's Christmas Bird Count Is Sunday

By & Avery Lill Dec 15, 2016

Least auklets.
Credit (Josh Keaton/NOAA/NMFS/AKRO/SFD)

This Sunday, December 18, bird watchers in Unalaska will turn out for the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count. Twenty-seven birders in Canada and the Lower 48 participated in the first count in 1900. This year marks the 117th Christmas Bird Count.

Melissa Cady is a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Peninsula/Becharof National Wildlife Refuge. She says this count is the longest running citizen science project in the country.

“People go out and count every bird that they can find," Cady said. "One day is selected and they count every bird they can during that day. They also record some information about their efforts -- how long they were counting or how far they drove. These data are compiled and used by biologists to look at wintertime population trends of birds across the continent.”

Each participating community picks a day between December 14 and January 5, and volunteers organize to count birds in the area.

Last year, birders in Unalaska counted 49 different species -- more than anywhere else in southwest Alaska.

To find out more about the count and brush up on your birding skills, Suzi Golodoff is holding a meeting at the library on Thursday at 7pm.

Unalaska Christmas Bird Count Reflects Recent Weather

By Suzi Golodoff Jan 5, 2016
Suzi Golodoff

Twenty one adults and five kids, in nine parties, counted birds from daylight until dusk, by foot, by car and by kayak on December 27, 2015, as part of the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count effort.   We covered a combined 36 miles of territory within the Unalaska Island Count Circle.   Our count day weather was decent (having postponed while a gale whipped through) with temperatures at 39F, light southerly winds and rain holding off until afternoon.  Lakes, rivers and ponds were mostly unfrozen.

Puffin Die-Off On St. Paul Island May Point to Larger Ecosystem Problems

By Dec 7, 2016
COASST Island Sentinels

In the past two months, 300 dead puffins have washed up on St. Paul Island, alarming residents who had only seen six carcasses over the last decade.

The die-off appears to be slowing down now, but scientists say it could be the sign of a much larger ecosystem problem.

Lauren Divine didn't panic when St. Paul residents found a few dead puffins on the beach in mid-October.

"The first day was a tufted puffin. The next day was a horned puffin. I didn't think too much about it," said Divine, co-director of St. Paul's Ecosystem Conservation Office (ECO). 