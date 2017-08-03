West Virginia Governor Expected To Switch To GOP At Trump Rally

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to flip from the Democratic Party to the GOP Thursday night while appearing at a Trump campaign with the president, two sources who have been informed of the decision tell NPR.

Trump teased "a very big announcement" during the Huntington, W.Va., rally and the New York Times was first to report that Justice's party switch would be the major reveal.

First elected last November as a conservative Democrat, Justice is a billionaire coal and real estate businessman who has drawn comparisons to Trump in the past. He's identified as a Republican and an independent in the past, and he declined to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Justice's switch means Republicans now have control of a record 34 governorships — tying a record set nearly a century ago in 1922 — and gives the GOP complete control of state government in 26 states.

In a statement Thursday evening, West Virginia GOP Chairman Conrad Lucas said, "We look forward to Governor Justice reflecting the conservative values of our Party and platform."

However, national Democrats — who were not informed ahead of time about Justice's decision before the news leaked — were quick to point out that Republicans spent plenty of time attacking Justice when he was their opponent. Ahead of the announcement, the West Virginia Republican Party's website was headlined by multiple anti-Justice posts.

Several GOP operatives also told NPR they weren't entirely thrilled with the news either, and were also only informed of the switch at the last minute.

"The ethical problems of this administration will soon become obvious," the state GOP said in a press release just a few weeks ago. In February, they called Justice a "deadbeat" for still owing $4.4 million in back taxes.

"Justice wants to raise taxes, raise tolls, and put new tolls on every road he can while he is Governor," Lucas, the West Virginia GOP chairman, wrote in a late-July post responding to a state tour Justice was about to embark on. "It's our job to make sure he can't do anything else to damage this state until we can get a conservative into the Governor's Mansion where he refuses to live."

While the Mountaineer State has been historically Democratic, the state has moved to the right on the federal level, especially in recent years. West Virginia gave Trump one of his largest margins of victory in November, winning the state by almost 42 points.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also a conservative and a former governor, is expected to face a tough re-election race next year. There has been speculation that Manchin might also switch parties or join the Trump Cabinet, but Manchin's spokesman knocked down both those rumors to the Times.

