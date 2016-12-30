WWII Historian John Cloe Dies At 78

Military historian John Cloe has died. First reported by the Alaska Dispatch News (ADN), Cloe died at his home in Anchorage on Monday.

Cloe was born in Virginia, attended the Virginia Military Institute and later joined the army.

After retiring from a long-career as a reservist and Air Force historian, Cloe became a guide for Valor Tours. Starting in 2013, he led small groups on World War II tours to Attu for the California-based company.

This fall, the historian published a book discussing the importance of the little-known Kuril Islands in World War II.

The ADN reports Cloe was recently diagnosed with advanced cancer of the lymph nodes.

He was 78.