KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

After 5 Eruptions This Weekend, Bogoslof Volcano Settles For Now

By 14 minutes ago

A view of Bogoslof’s eruption on Sunday, taken from a helicopter flying 53 miles southeast of the volcano.
Credit Janet Schaefer/ADGGS/AVO

Bogoslof Volcano stayed busy over the long weekend, erupting at least five times since Friday.

Janet Schaefer was lucky enough to see an explosion Sunday while she took a helicopter to the northwestern edge of Unalaska Island.

Schaefer works for the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO), and she was there collecting ash samples from an eruption that dusted the island late last month.

“It was around 5:05 p.m. that we got a text message from the office saying the volcano was erupting. We looked up from our digging, and there it was -- a white plume with a grey bottom!" said Schaefer." We hauled in our gear, the helicopter pilot gained some elevation, and we were able to take photographs of the eruption plume.”

That plume extended about 100 miles southeast over the island and the Pacific Ocean. The AVO reported no ash fall in Unalaska.  

Since then, Bogoslof has been quiet, but scientists say volcanic activity could have escaped detection during Monday's heavy storm.

They believe Bogoslof is still in a state of unrest and could explode again with little warning. 

Tags: 
News
bogoslof
volcano
AVO
environment

Related Content

Takawangha Volcano Back To 'Normal' After Earthquake Swarm

By Feb 9, 2017
AVO / U.S. Geological Survey

Scientists have returned Takawangha Volcano’s alert level to “normal,” saying nearby seismic activity has steadily dissipated over the last two weeks.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) detected an "energetic" swarm of earthquakes near the volcano late last month.

Sixty miles west of Adak, Takawangha has no known eruptions in the historical record. But the activity prompted the AVO to raise its alert level to “advisory,” indicating elevated unrest.

Not All Eruptions Are Equal For Submarine Bogoslof Volcano

By Feb 7, 2017
T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey

Bogoslof Volcano has exploded more than two dozen times since December, but not all eruptions are created equal.

On Friday, for instance, the Aleutian volcano spit ash about 20,000 feet into the air during a brief half-hour blast that dusted Bogoslof Island and not much else. It was a far cry from last Monday’s eruption.

That event lasted eight hours, spewing ash 35,000 feet high and coating Unalaska -- more than 50 miles away -- with a fine layer. 

Another Eruption And Growing Unrest For Aleutian Volcanoes

By Jan 25, 2017
AVO / U.S. Geological Survey

One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life.

Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) warned a trace amount of ash could fall on Unalaska, 60 miles to the east, but there have been no reports of it reaching the island.

Meanwhile, the AVO has increased the alert level for Takawangha Volcano, 60 miles west of Adak.