Before And After Photos Of Bogoslof Island Show Big Changes After Recent Eruption

Credit Chris Waythomas, AVO-USGS

New photos show the dramatic effect of volcanic explosions on Bogoslof Island. The Eastern Aleutian island is home to a volcano that has been erupting since mid-December. Now, the tiny island is even smaller and it’s shaped like a hook.

Chris Waythomas, of the U.S. Geological Survey, says the photos also show ash on the island.

“There’s ash draping over everything,” said Waythomas. “There’s a layer of fine muddy-looking ash covering what was a partially vegetated island.”

When all is said and done, Waythomas says it’s possible Bogoslof Island could be a lot smaller. He estimates so far about a third of the island has been destroyed from this eruption.

News
bogoslof
environment

Bogoslof Volcano Back At Red Alert

By Jan 5, 2017
Dave Schneider, AVO/USGS

 

Two hours after lowering the aviation code for an Eastern Aleutian volcano, it’s back at the highest alert level.

The reasoning? According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, there was a significant explosion at Bogoslof volcano Thursday afternoon.

 

Small Yet Powerful Eruption At Aleutian Volcano

By Jan 4, 2017
Courtesy Lynda Lybeck-Robinson

Unrest continues at Bogoslof volcano, but scientists say they’ve fine-tuned monitoring the activity from afar. The Eastern Aleutian volcano had a short lived, but powerful eruption Tuesday night.

David Schneider is a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.  He says this eruption isn’t much different from the others dating back to mid-December.

“It just indicates that the volcano continues to be in a heightened state of unrest," Schneider said. "It’s pretty unpredictable at this point.”

The five-minute explosion threw ash more than 30,000 ft into the air.

Bogoslof Starts 2017 With Another Eruption

By Jan 3, 2017
T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey

Scientists believe Bogoslof volcano erupted for the first time this year, following a series of explosions that date back to mid-December. 

Monitors on nearby islands detected seismic activity Monday emanating from the Eastern Aleutian volcano.

But scientists believe the explosion was minor. The period of increased seismicity lasted about 10 minutes.

Monitoring Bogoslof: How Life Responds To Volcanic Destruction

By Dec 30, 2016
Courtesy Chris Waythomas, AVO/USGS

 

Bogoslof Island is an important breeding ground for marine mammals and seabirds making it the perfect place to monitor how life responds to volcanic destruction.

The island is tiny. But it’s hard to say how tiny because the shape and size of the island are changing almost constantly since the eruptions started December 16. While recent eruptions have added new land, Chris Waythomas of the U.S. Geological Survey says on the whole, the roughly mile-long island has shrunk.

Analysis Unearths Earlier Bogoslof Eruptions

By Dec 29, 2016
Courtesy Lynda Lybeck-Robinson

Updated: 12/30 at 10:30 a.m.

Eruptions at a volcano in the Eastern Aleutian Islands are thought to have begun earlier than previously thought.

According to a retrospective analysis, the Alaska Volcano Observatory now thinks Bogoslof volcano first erupted on December 16.

So far, the observatory believes there have been eight eruptions this month and there could be more. Previous eruptions have lasted weeks. 