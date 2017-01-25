KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Another Eruption And Growing Unrest For Aleutian Volcanoes

By 1 hour ago

Takawangha Volcano is on uninhabited Tanaga Island in the western Aleutians.
Credit AVO / U.S. Geological Survey

One Aleutian volcano has erupted again, and another is showing signs of life.

Bogoslof Volcano erupted early Tuesday morning, continuing a series of explosions that date back to mid-December.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) warned a trace amount of ash could fall on Unalaska, 60 miles to the east, but there have been no reports of it reaching the island.

Meanwhile, the AVO has increased the alert level for Takawangha Volcano, 60 miles west of Adak.

The volcano has no known eruptions in the historical record. But on Monday, scientists say an “energetic swarm” of earthquakes struck just a few miles away -- a sign that magma may be moving beneath the earth’s surface.

Scientists have not detected an eruption at Takawangha, but the AVO has raised the volcano’s alert level from “normal” to “advisory” due to elevated unrest.

Tags: 
News
bogoslof
TAKAWANGHA
AVO
environment
volcano

