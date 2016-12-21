Bogoslof Erupts Again

A volcano in the eastern Aleutian Islands has erupted for the second time in two days prompting the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to issue its highest alert level for aviation. Both eruptions threw ash about 35,000 ft into the air.

Bogoslof volcano is on an uninhabited island. It’s 60 miles from America’s largest fishing port, Unalaska.

Michelle Coombs -- a scientist with the AVO -- says the area is very dynamic with Bogoslof erupting eight times since the 18th century.

"People have seen that the shape of the island has changed," Coombs said. "New little side islands have grown up and then are sometimes destroyed either by explosions or wave action and erosion."

There is no monitoring equipment on Bogoslof so experts cannot predict how long the eruption might last. If it continues, it could force airlines to divert flights.

The last time Bogoslof erupted was in 1992.