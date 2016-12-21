KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Bogoslof Erupts Again

By 8 hours ago

 

Credit T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey

A volcano in the eastern Aleutian Islands has erupted for the second time in two days prompting the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to issue its highest alert level for aviation. Both eruptions threw ash about 35,000 ft into the air.

 

Bogoslof volcano is on an uninhabited island. It’s 60 miles from America’s largest fishing port, Unalaska.

 

Michelle Coombs -- a scientist with the AVO -- says the area is very dynamic with Bogoslof erupting eight times since the 18th century.

 

"People have seen that the shape of the island has changed," Coombs said. "New little side islands have grown up and then are sometimes destroyed either by explosions or wave action and erosion."

 

There is no monitoring equipment on Bogoslof so experts cannot predict how long the eruption might last. If it continues, it could force airlines to divert flights.

 

The last time Bogoslof erupted was in 1992.

Tags: 
News
bogoslof
environment

Related Content

AVO Lowers Bogoslof Volcano Aviation Alert

By 13 hours ago
T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey

A volcano in the eastern Aleutians erupted suddenly Tuesday afternoon prompting the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to issue its highest alert level for aviation. The alert has since been downgraded.

Bogoslof volcano is on an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska.

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts

By Dec 20, 2016
T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey

A volcano in the eastern Aleutians erupted suddenly Tuesday afternoon. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) says several pilots reported seeing an ash cloud about 34,000 feet above Bogoslof volcano.

Bogoslof volcano is on an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska.