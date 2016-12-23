Bogoslof Spews Lava In Third Eruption

Updated: 12/23 at 5 p.m.

For the third time in as many days, Bogoslof volcano has erupted. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) has issued its highest alert level for air travel.

Bogoslof volcano is on a uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska.

Michelle Coombs -- a scientist with the AVO -- says they were cued into today's eruption by lightning.

“World Wide Lightning Location Network pinged us to let us know there was lightning in the area which indicates you might have a volcano ash cloud,” Coombs said. Those suspicions were confirmed. Soon after that, came a call from a nearby Coast Guard cutter, the Alex Haley. "They could see an ash cloud, ash, rock, and magma being thrown out of the volcano,’” she said. Coombs says these observations -- of steaming and magma -- suggest the formation of a new lava dome. "The lava domes often forms at the end or after an explosive eruption. You get the less gassy magma come out at the end in the form of a lava dome." But Coombs says an equally likely possibility is that the eruption continues.

Experts cannot predict how long the eruption might last because there is no monitoring equipment on Bogoslof.

Original post: 12/23 at 12 p.m.

Friday’s eruption blew ash 30,000 ft into the air and ejected lava.

The last time this volcano erupted was in 1992 lasting a month.