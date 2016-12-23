KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Bogoslof Spews Lava In Third Eruption

By 17 hours ago

 

A plume from Bogoslof volcano's second eruption was visible in Unalaska.
Credit Courtesy Lynda Lybeck-Robinson

Updated: 12/23 at 5 p.m.

For the third time in as many days, Bogoslof volcano has erupted. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) has issued its highest alert level for air travel.

Bogoslof volcano is on a uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of  Unalaska.

Michelle Coombs -- a scientist with the AVO -- says they were cued into today's eruption by lightning.

World Wide Lightning Location Network pinged us to let us know there was lightning in the area which indicates you might have a volcano ash cloud,” Coombs said. Those suspicions were confirmed. Soon after that, came a call from a nearby Coast Guard cutter, the Alex Haley. "They could see an ash cloud, ash, rock, and magma being thrown out of the volcano,’” she said. Coombs says these observations -- of steaming and magma -- suggest the formation of a new lava dome. "The lava domes often forms at the end or after an explosive eruption. You get the less gassy magma come out at the end in the form of a lava dome." But Coombs says an equally likely possibility is that the eruption continues.

Experts cannot predict how long the eruption might last because there is no monitoring equipment on Bogoslof.

  

Original post: 12/23 at 12 p.m.

For the third time in as many days, Bogoslof volcano has erupted. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) has issued its highest alert level for air travel.

 

The volcano is on a uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska.

 

Friday’s eruption blew ash 30,000 ft into the air and ejected lava.

 

Experts cannot predict how long the eruption might last because there is no monitoring equipment on Bogoslof.

 

The last time this volcano erupted was in 1992 lasting a month.

Tags: 
News
bogoslof
environment

Related Content

Bogoslof Erupts Again

By Dec 21, 2016
T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey

 

A volcano in the eastern Aleutian Islands has erupted for the second time in two days prompting the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to issue its highest alert level for aviation. Both eruptions threw ash about 35,000 ft into the air.

 

Eruption Dramatically Changes Bogoslof Island

By Dec 22, 2016
Courtesy Bill Burton and Dave Schneider, AVO/USGS

 

After two eruptions in as many days, scientists are closely watching a volcano in the eastern Aleutians. There’s no equipment on Bogoslof volcano, but The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) is keeping tabs with satellite imagery and nearby seismic monitors.

 

Bogoslof volcano is tiny -- like city park tiny. The uninhabited island is less than a quarter of the size  of Central Park in New York City.

AVO Lowers Bogoslof Volcano Aviation Alert

By Dec 21, 2016
T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey

A volcano in the eastern Aleutians erupted suddenly Tuesday afternoon prompting the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) to issue its highest alert level for aviation. The alert has since been downgraded.

Bogoslof volcano is on an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska.

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts

By Dec 20, 2016
T. Keith, U.S. Geological Survey

A volcano in the eastern Aleutians erupted suddenly Tuesday afternoon. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) says several pilots reported seeing an ash cloud about 34,000 feet above Bogoslof volcano.

Bogoslof volcano is on an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska.