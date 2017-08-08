As Candidacy Deadline Looms, Only One Unalaskan Is Running For Local Office

With nine days until the deadline, only one Unalaskan has filed to run for local office this October.

City Councilor Rachelle Hatfield has declared her candidacy for City Council seat G, according to City Clerk Cat Hazen.

Hatfield won her seat by appointment last winter after Mayor Frank Kelty vacated the spot. If elected, she’ll serve on the council for the final year of his term.

Meanwhile, no has filed to run for City Council seats B and E, currently held by Yudelka Leclere and John Waldron. The ballot is also blank for school board seats B and E, currently held by Cherry Tan and Fernando Barerra.

The deadline to declare candidacy is Aug. 17. The local election is set for Oct. 4.