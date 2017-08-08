KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

As Candidacy Deadline Looms, Only One Unalaskan Is Running For Local Office

By 3 hours ago

The next municipal election is Oct. 4. There will be three City Council seats and two school board seats on the ballot.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

With nine days until the deadline, only one Unalaskan has filed to run for local office this October.

City Councilor Rachelle Hatfield has declared her candidacy for City Council seat G, according to City Clerk Cat Hazen.

Hatfield won her seat by appointment last winter after Mayor Frank Kelty vacated the spot. If elected, she’ll serve on the council for the final year of his term.

Meanwhile, no has filed to run for City Council seats B and E, currently held by Yudelka Leclere and John Waldron. The ballot is also blank for school board seats B and E, currently held by Cherry Tan and Fernando Barerra.

The deadline to declare candidacy is Aug. 17. The local election is set for Oct. 4.

Tags: 
News
ELECTION
CITY COUNCIL
SCHOOL BOARD

Related Content

Unalaska City Council Looks To 2030

By Jul 26, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

 

Unalaska is looking to the future — 2030 to be exact. At Tuesday night's city council meeting, planning director Bill Homka presented a brief update on the comprehensive plan.

A key part of the proposal is three advisory committees — a steering committee, a technical committee, and a citizens advisory committee — each composed of about 12 people. Councilors think getting that many people to participate may be difficult.

City Council Prepares For DC Lobbying Trip

By Jul 17, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

 

It’s all about high speed internet. At least, that’s what city manager Dave Martinson believes should be the focus of the city council’s upcoming lobbying trip to DC.

 

“It’s really about high speed internet," Martinson said. "We will continue to beat that drum.”

 

Council Approves New GCI Tower For Unalaska Valley

By Jun 28, 2017
City of Unalaska

The Unalaska Valley is getting a new cell phone tower.

On Tuesday, the Unalaska City Council approved a lease that allows General Communications Inc. (GCI) to construct a tower on East Broadway Avenue.

The unanimous decision came two months after councilors rejected the telecom company's first bid. GCI wanted to build in a more residential section of the valley, but the final site is located near a tsunami siren across the street from the Department of Public Works.